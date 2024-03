Share:













As a result of the destruction of the russian patrol ship “Sergey Kotov”, dozens of its crew members were killed and wounded.

This was reported by the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"According to updated information, at least 27 crew members of the russian ship “Sergey Kotov”, destroyed near the Kerch Strait, suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity," the report says.

At the same time, irreversible losses among the personnel of the enemy ship are still estimated at 7 sailors. Information on the losses of the russians continues to be clarified.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, overnight into Tuesday, March 5, the russian patrol ship of project 22160 "Sergey Kotov" was hit in Crimea. It was attacked by Magura V5 naval drones and received three damages at once.

The Defense Intelligence said that "Sergey Kotov" took part in the attack on the Zmiyinyi Island together with the cruiser "Moskva".

The ship "Sergey Kotov" was the newest ship of project 22160, which consisted of four similar ships. Now only one of them remains intact.