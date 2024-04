Share:













The losses of the Black Sea Fleet of the russian federation are great and the enemy does not have the ability to increase the number of warships. However, there are several channels on which the russian fleet can be replenished, but with certain restrictions.

A spokesman for the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Pletenchuk announced this in an interview with Novyny.LIVE.

According to Dmytro Pletenchuk, it makes no sense to restore the quantitative indicators of the fleet for several reasons. One of them is that the port in Novorossiysk and logistics equipment are not designed for a large number of ships. In addition, all the watercraft now manufactured were planned about ten years ago.

"Russian military shipbuilding in principle has always gone with the implementation of up to 50% of the plan with a lag of ten years. Therefore, those units that will replenish the fleet, they are planned for a very long time," commented he.

The military added that building a ship is a very time-consuming task, because it is the most complex weapon system in the Armed Forces. As a rule, the construction of one ship can last about a year.

The military noted that the Azov-Black Sea basin is actually a closed water area. The Turkish straits are also closed according to the Montreux convention, so it is problematic for russia to replenish the ships of the navy. However, they still have such an opportunity.

"Even those ships that performed tasks in the Mediterranean Sea from the Black Sea Fleet were not allowed in, and this is logical. They can replenish from the Caspian flotilla, from the internal waters of the Baltic. However, there are restrictions - large landing ships will not pass there, for example," commented Dmytro Pletenchuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a fire broke out in the Primorsky Krai of the russian federation on the Ekaterina Velikaya multifunctional supply ship of the IBSV 10022 AH project. This ship was launched from the shipyard only three years ago and was considered the "pride" of the russian federation.

On February 14, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed the large landing ship Tsezar Kunikov of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia.

Earlier, the Defense Intelligence reported that the ship's crew is 90 people. It was indicated that the large landing ship was carrying cargo from the city of Novorossiysk to the city of Sevastopol.