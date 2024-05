Share:













The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov has said that the destroyed high-speed boat of the russian federation in the temporarily occupied Crimea was among the latest russian developments - the 12150 Mangust series speedboat. The cost of it is more than RUB 125 million.

He told about this in the telethon.

"Speedboat of the Mangust series. It should have been high-speed, and now it is immovable, and stays at the bottom. We have the pleasure and opportunity to confirm not only the defeat, but actually the destruction of the high-speed boat of the 12150 Mangust series speedboat. This is quite the latest development of the occupiers, there are not so many of them in the Black Sea water area. And today minus one, and that's for sure - it will no longer harm and illegally abide in Ukrainian territorial waters," Yusov said.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence noted that this is the work of the Defense Intelligence special unit, Group 13, and the boat was worked out by a marine drone of Ukrainian production, Magura V5.

According to Yusov, the enemy is trying to take into account all its previous failures, the destruction of previous watercraft, but Ukrainian experts find new and new routes, tools.

"Now we state that they are really hiding their big ships and their activity is extremely limited. The enemy develops the construction of maritime infrastructure in Novorossiysk, in particular, and part of the headquarters infrastructure and ships have already been relocated there. But they cannot get out of the place, so they have to provide activity with at least such high-speed boats. Accordingly, Magura and the Group 13 special unit of the Defense Intelligence successfully hunt them," the representative of the Defense Intelligence explained.

According to Yusov, the cost of such a boat is more than RUB 125 million, depending on the equipment and modification. The watercraft is used by special services and border guards.

"Actually, we can state today that together with the armament and the weapons that were on board, this boat has already been destroyed. More than 30 meters long, so for divers (after the war - Ed.), it will really be interesting," he added.

