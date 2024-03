Share:













Copied



Ukrainian specialists are working on improving drones to be able to shoot down the air targets of the aggressor state of the russian federation.

The head of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov has said this in an interview with Ukrainian Pravda.

Representatives of the Defense Intelligence reported that Ukrainian drones, in particular the Mahura, are capable of inflicting much larger damage to the enemy. Already, work is underway to design such a drone that could carry various modules for attacking surface, ground and air targets, Budanov said.

"Now experts are working to put air defense equipment on an unmanned platform. I am not a technician, but I understand that this task is quite difficult. Because we need means of detecting a target, capturing an air object, means of defeat - and all this must be placed on a fairly small platform. This is not an easy task technically, but it is real," said the head of the Defense Intelligence.

According to one of the developers, the drone platform must withstand pressure drops and wave impacts, so it must have a powerful stabilizer. Without this, the defeat system will not be able to start and shoot, but work in this direction is already underway, the Ukrainian Pravda reports. Experts promise to make drones less visible, capable of diving underwater, as well as suitable for attack on land, surface and air targets of the russian federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 1, the Defense Ministry published footage of the destruction of the russian boat Ivanovets.

On February 25, Budanov recommended that civilians not use the Crimea bridge.

Recall that in 2023, a special brigade of the Navy was created in Ukraine from kamikaze boats.