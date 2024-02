Share:













Today, February 14, the Defense Intelligence of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed the Big Landing Ship, Tsezar Kunikov, of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of russia.

This is stated in a message by the Defense Intelligence.

It is reported that the special forces of Group 13 of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out a successful mission.

The enemy ship was attacked by Magura V5 marine attack drones near the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea near the city of Alupka.

As a result of the attack, Tsezar Kunikov received critical holes on the left side and began to sink. It is symbolic that the russian officer, after whom the ship was named, was killed exactly 81 years ago, the Defense Intelligence notes.

It is noted that Tsezar Kunikov of Project 775 is one of the newest russian vessels. It could accommodate 87 crew members on board. Moscow used it during the wars against Georgia, Syria, and Ukraine.

The search and rescue operation of the occupiers was not successful.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, explosions were heard near the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea this morning, February 14, and smoke was visible in the sea. Eyewitnesses stated that the cause of the explosions was a fire on one of the russian ships.