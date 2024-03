New photos of russian reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs" after being hit by missile appeared

Share:













Copied



During the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on russian military facilities in Sevastopol, which took place on the night of March 24, the reconnaissance ship "Ivan Khurs" was damaged. Satellite images of the ship after the hit appeared.

The photos were published by the OSINT community "KiberBoroshno".

Investigators compared two satellite images of the ship. The first photo was taken on March 23 - it clearly shows the outline of the ship: it had an intact stern and an intact prow.

In the next photo, traces of two explosions can be seen on the hull of the ship. The first missile hit the pier - a dark spot is visible at the place of the explosion. The second missile hit the stern and significantly damaged it.

OSINT-investigators promised to publish in the near future another photo of the big amphibious assault ship "Azov", the defeat of which was declared by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, investigators did not rule out that during the attack on Crimea on March 23, another russian ship - "Ivan Khurs" - may have been damaged. It may become the third on the list after the “Yamal” and “Azov” big landing ships were damaged.

Overnight into March 24, there were at least two explosions in the temporarily occupied Sevastopol, which occurred near russian military facilities.