Italian Defense Minister states that there will be no Italian troops in Ukraine

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said that his country has no intention of sending its armed forces to the territory of Ukraine.

Crosetto made the corresponding statement in an interview with the Italian publication Corriere della Sera.

With these words, the Minister of Defense of Italy commented on the recent statement of French President Emmanuel Macron, who once again allowed the deployment of troops to Ukraine.

"Our position does not change: we have always said that Ukraine should be helped in all possible ways, and we are doing it, but we have also always ruled out direct intervention of our military in the conflict," Crosetto said.

He calls not to inflame tensions, but on the contrary, to look for any form of dialogue, starting to weave a "web of diplomacy".

Crosetto emphasized that the Italian legal system prohibits direct military intervention, except as provided by the country's laws.

"We can envisage armed intervention only with an international mandate, for example, to implement a UN resolution. What is envisaged in Ukraine not only does not apply to this case," the minister added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the day before in an interview with The Economist, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that a breakthrough in Ukrainian defense or Kyiv's request could be the conditions for sending Western troops to Ukraine.

It will be recalled that Macron first announced the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine at the end of February 2024.

We also reported that the day before, the leader of the Democrats in the US House of Representatives, Hakeem Jeffries, said that Washington will probably have to intervene in the conflict if Ukraine begins to suffer defeats on the front.