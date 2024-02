Prime Ministers of Canada, Italy and Belgium arrive in Kyiv

In addition to the President of the European Commission, the Prime Ministers of Italy, Canada and Belgium also arrived in Kyiv on February 24.

This was reported by the Reuters agency.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived from the western border by train.

Along with Trudeau, Vice Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Defense Minister Bill Blair also arrived.

The press service of the Italian government reported that later on Saturday, Meloni plans to launch a video meeting of the G7 leaders from Kyiv, where Italy is currently the country that presides, and the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will also be invited to the conversation.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also came.

Before that, it became known about the arrival of the President of the European Commission.