In the Kherson Region, the enemy intensified assault operations and the use of guided aerial bombs.

Serhii Bratchuk, the spokesman of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army "South", announced this on the air of the telethon.

"As for the Kherson Region, the enemy has again started to use guided air bombs quite actively. Our bridgeheads on the left bank are holding. The enemy is trying to carry out more active assault actions than it was a few days ago," the message says.

Artillery shelling does not abate in the Kherson Region, because the artillery battle between the right and left banks continues. Bratchuk noted that Ukrainian defenders are actively using FPV drones so that the enemy cannot carry out attacks with heavy equipment.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of March 5, the russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv.

On May 3, the russian occupiers used a guided aerial bomb against Kharkiv.

We will remind you that during the day of April 30, the russian occupation army carried out artillery and mortar attacks on about 15 settlements in the Kharkiv Region.