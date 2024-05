RF may be preparing an attack on 2 regions of Ukraine – Defense Intelligence

There is a possibility that russia is preparing to attack the Kharkiv and Sumy Regions in late May or early June.

This was stated by the deputy head of the State Administration of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, on Thursday, May 2, in an interview with The Economist.

He said russia has a total of 514,000 ground troops involved in the Ukrainian operation, which is higher than the estimate of 470,000 given last month by NATO commander General Christopher Cavoli.

Skibitskyi said that the russian Northern Group, which is based on the border with Kharkiv, currently has 35,000 troops, but the occupiers intend to increase it to 50,000-70,000 troops. Russia is also "generating a reserve division" (i.e., 15,000 to 20,000 men) in central russia that it can add to the main forces.

At the same time, he emphasized that this is not enough to capture large cities.

"A quick entry and exit operation is possible. But an operation to capture Kharkiv or even the city of Suma is of a different order. The russians know that. And we know that," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 2, Skibitskyi noted that the russians have at least 950 high-precision missiles of operational-strategic and strategic level in stock.

On April 1, Skibitskyi said that after "Putin's election," the Kremlin is actively preparing for a confrontation with Europe.

Skibitskyi also believes that Ukraine will not be able to win the war on the battlefield.