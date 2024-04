Share:













The russian army now has the opportunity to choose between several tactical directions for the future offensive near Avdiyivka.

This follows from a statement by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Military analysts see several opportunities for the russian federation.

Thus, according to ISW estimates, the stabilization of russian positions northwest of Avdiyivka presents the russian command with a choice:

or continue advancing westward to the declared operational goal in Pokrovsk;

or try to advance north to conduct possible additional offensive operations around the Temporal Gap.

The report also notes that as of April 29, russian troops have gained minor tactical advantages northwest and southwest of Avdiyivka but have not made significant progress on the Avdiyivka Axis over the past day.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, General Syrskyi reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine were forced to withdraw from three settlements in the Donetsk Region in order to save the lives of the fighters.

Meanwhile, russian troops did not make quick tactical gains west of Ocheretyne, Soloviyove, Berdychiv, and Semenivka after the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the area.