Overnight into Thursday, May 2, the aggressor country of the russian federation announced that drones attacked the Oryol and Kursk Oblasts. Energy facilities were hit, as a result of which some settlements were left without electricity.

Russian Telegram channels report on the powerful "cotton."

It is noted that in the Oryol Oblast, explosions were heard in the Glazuniv and Sverdlovsk Districts. russian air defense was working on drones. Energy infrastructure objects were damaged due to the fall of their debris.

"During the neutralization of the drones, the energy infrastructure facilities were damaged, which led to a partial disruption of the electricity supply to a number of households. Emergency services are working at the scene, the consequences of the attack are being eliminated, and the electricity supply is being restored," said Oryol Oblast Governor Andrey Klychkov.

As for the Kursk Oblast, after the UAV attack, the village of Ponyri was left without electricity. According to Governor Roman Starovoit, the debris damaged power lines. Emergency services staff are working at the scene.

Meanwhile, the Telegram of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation claims that 12 aircraft-type UAVs were "shot down and intercepted." Ukraine is traditionally blamed for the "raid" of drones in the russian ministry.

As announced in the report of the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation, during combat operations to "repulse a drone attack," the following were eliminated:

5 UAVs - in the Bryansk Oblast,

3 - in the Krasnodar Krai,

2 - in the Rostov Oblast,

1 - in the Belgorod Oblast,

1 - in the Kursk Oblast.

The statement of the russian Ministry of Defense does not provide data on the consequences of a night drone attack in the specified regions.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) drone attacks on refineries have a greater impact on the russian economy than Western sanctions, says political scientist Taras Zahorodnii.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense are behind the drone attacks on the refinery in russian Tatarstan.