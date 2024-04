Share:













Copied



Overnight into April 16, the Defense Forces of Ukraine downed all the Shahed-type attack drones that the russian occupiers used to attack the country.

This follows from a statement by the commander of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleshchuk, posted on Telegram.

He specified that this night the enemy used nine kamikaze drones for the attack, which were launched from Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.

Combat work to repel the attack continued on the territory of six regions.

"All nine Shaheds were destroyed by mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine within the Kherson, Mykolayiv, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Cherkasy, and Dnipropetrovsk Regions," Oleshchuk said.

The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine said that the intense combat work of the air defense forces lasted about three hours. In their operational zone, it was possible to effectively resist four Shaheds:

2 - shot down in the Kherson Region,

1 - in the Mykolayiv Region,

1 more - in the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

"The rest of the barrage shells were caught up and eliminated by our colleagues. Hits were not allowed," said the South Operational Command.

The military added that overnight, the russians once again directed several groups of Shahed-131/136-type attack UAVs to the southern regions of Ukraine.

As earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Western countries can help Ukraine protect itself from the RF's attacks in the same way as they can help Israel during an attack by Iran.