Cyber specialists of the Defense Intelligence carried out a massive cyberattack on Internet providers and mobile operators in Tatarstan.

This is reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to its own sources.

Among other enterprises in the special economic zone Alabuga are those that work for the russian defense complex. The goal was Internet and mobile communication in the economic zone.

For a certain time, the Defense Intelligence specialists blocked the operation of the Internet network in Tatarstan and Kazan, as well as the operation of the MTS mobile operator and smaller communications operators PJSC Tattelecom and Ufanet.

Some applications also stopped working. In particular, the applications that are responsible for the operation of intercoms have "fallen down".

Alabuga is a special Tatar variant of the toponym Yelabuga. This is a special economic zone where the production of cars, petrochemicals, and appliances is concentrated. According to data for 2019, Alabuga was the largest special economic zone of the industrial and production type in russia, which brought 59% of the total revenue and 34% of tax fees from all SEZs in the russian federation, which provides 39% of private investments in russian SEZs. According to the latest data, there is also assembling of Shaheds drones, which are then used to attack Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 2, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense announced an attack by drones on the russian factory for the assembly of attack drones of the Shahed type.

In addition, on April 2, Ukraine attacked one of the largest and newest oil refineries of the aggressor state of russia.