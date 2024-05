Russians break through and entrench themselves in Ocheretyne. Defense Forces taking all measures to knock out

The russian occupiers broke into Ocheretyne of the Donetsk Region and entrenched themselves in the settlement. Heavy fighting is currently underway. The Defense Forces introduced additional forces and resources from the reserve to regain control over Ocheretyne and other settlements.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Troops Group (OSTG), Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, on the air of the telethon.

"Regarding Ocheretyne, the situation is such that the enemy has managed to break through and gain a foothold in this settlement - one part of it is under the control of the enemy. The enemy is in the part that is under our fire control. The Armed Forces and the Defense Forces are taking all measures to knock out the enemy from there," he explained.

Voloshyn emphasized that heavy fighting is currently going on there, the Armed Forces are controlling this situation.

It is noted that the enemy deployed up to 4 brigades in this axis in order to develop a certain tactical success in this area and break through the Ukrainian defense.

"On our side, measures are also being taken to stabilize the situation in this axis, in particular, the return of control over Ocheretyne and other settlements. For this purpose, additional forces and resources have been introduced from the reserve," the spokesman informed.

Ocheretyne of the Donetsk Region. Map: DeepState

Voloshyn also reported that in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSTG, the "hottest" axes are Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Novopavlivsk.

"The situation has become relatively tense, heavy fighting continues, but it is controlled by the Defense Forces. The enemy is trying to capture the strategic initiative, break through the front line and has concentrated some of its main efforts in several axes, creating a certain significant advantage in forces and means," he said.

According to the spokesman, the occupiers are actively attacking along the entire front line, and in some axes have certain tactical successes. At the same time, there is a dynamic change in the situation.

He continued that the goal of the russian army is to reach the administrative borders of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions. And the occupiers have an advantage in manpower and equipment.

"They are conducting assault operations, seeking to break through the entire line of combat engagement, and not in individual areas. However, our Defense Forces continue active operations, inflicting significant losses on the occupying forces in both manpower and equipment, as well as exhausting the enemy along the entire front line," Voloshyn added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a week ago, the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed that the situation in the area of the Ocheretyne village is difficult. In an effort to capture the settlement, the rashists use chemical poisons against Ukrainian units. It was reported that the majority of the village was controlled by the Defense Forces.