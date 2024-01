Not as big as Ukrainians imagine. Arakhamia tells about Ukraine's losses in war

The head of the Servant of the People faction in the parliament, Davyd Arakhamia, said that the losses of the Defense Forces of Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion of russia are much less than 100,000 people.

Arakhamia made the corresponding statement at the panel discussion "2024: scenarios for the country", his words are quoted by Livyi Bereh.

"When you go out and ask people about losses, I've never heard less than 100,000. And our losses are much lower," Arakhamia said.

According to him, the Ukrainians' awareness of the real losses would show that they are not as great as they themselves imagined.

The MP said that he had previously offered President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to declassify information about the losses of the Ukrainian army in the war against russia.

He added that the head of state has not yet made a decision on this matter.

It will be recalled that Ukraine has not officially announced the loss of the army since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of russia. The death of soldiers was reported only a few times in the first days after the attack of the invaders.

In August 2022, former Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that the Defense Forces were losing about 100 people killed and up to 500 wounded every day.

In the same month, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, stated that the Ukrainian military had lost almost 9,000 people since the start of the full-scale invasion of the russian federation.

And in November 2023, The Economist reported with reference to high-ranking US officials that Ukraine had lost at least 70,000 people since the beginning of the war.