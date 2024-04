Share:













On the morning of March 30, the russian occupiers conducted two assaults on the Nestryha Island in the Kherson Region, over which the Defense Forces recently established control. In addition, the enemy continue to storm Krynky on the left bank of the region, where the situation remains difficult.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Southern Defense Forces, told the details on the air of the telethon.

"Today, in the morning, they already made two assaults on Nestryha, and both were unsuccessful. They retreated with losses without success. This is the last island near Veletenske - this is the area of the villages of Veletenske and Kizomys, not far from them. In fact, it is the last island before the mouth of the river. That is, it in fact, the last island on the right bank of these islands in this area. Therefore, of course, it is important for us to close this area from possible saboteurs or from possible enemy exits," he explained.

The spokesman noted that this was exactly what was done, the russians were expelled from there. Pletenchuk added that this is a security perimeter.

He said that saboteurs could go there regarding the return of the island. In particular, for example, throwing mortars onto the island by boat and shelling populated areas from there, or attempts to enter the rear, approach Ukrainian positions, conduct reconnaissance or aim artillery.

"They also attacked Krynky three times, just as unsuccessfully. The situation there remains difficult. First of all, due to the fact that the marines are actually autonomous, since the Dnieper River is between us, and, of course, the logistics there are very difficult. As well as rotation, and evacuation, and other issues. However, they continue to hold their positions, despite the fact that the enemy's forces are outnumbered," Pletenchuk emphasized.

It will be recalled that on April 28, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi announced that the Ukrainian military had established control over the Nestryha Island.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine explained that establishing control over Nestryha Island at the mouth of the Dnieper will make it possible to improve the quality of counter-sabotage measures in the Kherson axis.