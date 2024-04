Share:













Copied



British intelligence reports that the advance of the troops of the aggressor state of russia to the west of Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region, has accelerated over the past week.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, published on the social network X.

"The advance of russian troops to the west of Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region, has accelerated over the past week. Russian ground forces (russian armed forces) have created a narrow passage deep into Ukrainian territory to enter the town of Ocheretyne, located approximately 15 km north of the center of Avdiyivka," the message says.

The review notes that after the russian armed forces took control of Avdiyivka in mid-February 2024, this area remains one of the main directions of russian operations.

"Despite constant high losses, it is very likely that the russian armed forces are capable of constantly shelling Ukrainian positions in this area and have taken control of several small settlements," British intelligence reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, analysts of the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState stated that russian troops were allegedly able to advance at once on three sections of the front northwest of Avdiyivka, Donetsk Region.