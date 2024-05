Share:













Copied



The number of people wounded as a result of russian shelling on May 2 of Derhachi, Kharkiv Region, has increased to 7 people, 6 of whom are children.

This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"As of now, seven people have been wounded, six of them children, as a result of enemy airstrikes with guided aerial bombs on Derhachi," he informed.

The head of the Regional Military Administration clarified that two of the children received light injuries to their limbs, four - of moderate severity. All victims were hospitalized. Also, a 75-year-old man was treated on the spot.

It will be recalled that on the afternoon of May 2, the russian occupation forces made two strikes with guided aerial bombs on the civilian infrastructure of Derhachi, Kharkiv district, Kharkiv Region. At that time, it was known about 4 injured children from the russian attack.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of injured people as a result of the russian shelling on the morning of May 1 in Zolochiv, Kharkiv Region, has increased to 13. Also, 2 people were killed in a russian attack.

In addition, on the evening of May 1, dry coniferous bed in the forest massif was ignited by russian artillery fire in the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv Region, resulting in a large-scale forest fire.