As a result of warming, electricity consumption decreases, but power system still has deficit

Due to warming, electricity consumption continues to decrease, but the power system still has a shortage of electricity in certain evening hours of maximum consumption.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Tuesday, April 30, as of 09:30 a.m., consumption is 2.5% lower than at the same time on April 29.

At the same time, on April 29, the daily maximum consumption was 2% lower than on the previous working day, April 26.

"Sunny and windy weather favors the active operation of RES power plants, due to which there is an excess of electricity in the power system during the daytime hours. Yesterday, April 29, in order to maintain the balanced operation of the power system, the operation of RES facilities was limited from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Tuesday, April 30, electricity consumption was limited in the Kharkiv Region and for industry in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region.