On Monday, April 29, the power system has a shortage of electricity during certain hours of maximum consumption.

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, electricity consumption is 12% lower than at the same time on the previous business day, Friday, April 26.

At the same time, on Sunday, April 28, the daily maximum consumption was 6.2% lower than on the previous Sunday, April 21.

"On April 28, the Ukrainian power system twice provided emergency assistance to the power system of Poland. In the afternoon, at the request of the Polish power system operator, Ukraine received surplus electricity from Poland for three hours, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. And after 10:00 p.m. for two hours, also on request of the Polish operator, the emergency supply of electricity from Ukraine to Poland was activated," the message reads.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, electricity consumption is limited in the Kharkiv Region and Kryvyi Rih of the Dnipropetrovsk Region.