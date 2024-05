There is shortage of electricity in power system in evening hours - Ukrenergo

In the power system, there is a shortage of electricity in certain evening hours of maximum consumption, while there is a surplus of electricity in the daytime during the active operation of solar power plants (SPPs).

This was announced by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On Wednesday, May 1, as of 09:30 a.m., consumption remains at the same level as at the same time yesterday, April 30.

At the same time, on April 30, the daily maximum consumption was 1.2% lower than on Monday, April 29.

According to the report, solar and wind power plants are actively operating.

Thus, on April 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., the work of renewable energy sources (RES) facilities was limited due to the occurrence of an excess of electricity in the power system.

"At the moment, there are only network restrictions in the power system. The reason for their application is damage to the main network equipment by russian drones and missiles. During the day, consumption restrictions are in effect in the Kharkiv Region. In the morning, about 203,000 household consumers were cut off there. Consumption for industry in Kryvyi Rih districts is also restricted 24 hours a day," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, electricity consumption was limited in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk Regions on Wednesday.