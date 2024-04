Share:













Copied



The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) at the meeting of the Executive Committee of the organization made a decision regarding the status of former UAF president Andrii Pavelko in UEFA. As reported by the official website of the UAF, it was decided to recall Pavelko from the position of a member of the UEFA Executive Committee in connection with his loss of the position of president.

The leadership of Ukrainian football also rotated its representatives in the UEFA Committees, as most of them lost their positions in the UAF.

Pavelko was also recalled from the positions of deputy chairman of the UEFA Youth and Amateur Football Committee and deputy chairman of the UEFA Futsal and Beach Soccer Committee.

Former UAF Secretary General Yurii Zapisotskyi, Vadym Kostiuchenko, Oleksii Mykhailichenko, Oleh Protasov, Volodymyr Heninson and Andrii Bondarenko also resigned from their positions.

The current president of the UAF Andrii Shevchenko, the head coach of the Ukrainian national team Serhii Rebrov, as well as a number of other representatives of the new leadership of the Ukrainian Association of Football have been appointed to vacant positions.

We will remind, in late January, Andrii Shevchenko replaced Andrii Pavelko as the president of the UAF, who was then in the pre-trial detention center in the case of corruption in the construction of a plant for the production of artificial grass for football fields. Another figure in the case is the former Secretary General of the organization, Yurii Zapisotskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Pavelko was released in late February and is now waiting for the court's decision. He was behind bars for more than 8 months.