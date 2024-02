Share:













The former head of the Ukrainian Football Association Andrii Pavelko was released from custody.

This decision was made by the Lviv Court of Appeal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Pavelko is suspected of embezzlement.

On February 29, a panel of judges of the Lviv Court of Appeal considered Pavelko's appeal and overturned the decision of the court of first instance to extend his arrest.

Prosecutors insisted on detention.

The court overturned the decision to extend the arrest until March 16, and did not choose a new preventive measure.

The court decision is not subject to appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the ex-president of the Ukrainian Football Association Andrei Pavelko faces from 8 to 12 years in prison for laundering money on the construction of a plant for the manufacture of artificial turf for football grounds and theft of funds.

Earlier, the Lviv Court of Appeal refused to release the president of the Ukrainian Football Association Andrii Pavelko from custody, he was left under arrest.

The Lviv Court arrested the president of the Ukrainian Football Association Andrii Pavelko. Besides, the court transferred the UAH 9.8 million bail, which was paid for Pavelko, to the state income.

Pavelko and the Ukrainian Football Association Secretary General Yurii Zapisotskyi are suspected of embezzling UAH 26.5 million.