Christian Shevchenko, who is the son of the newly appointed president of the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF), Andrii Shevchenko, was included in the list of U-19 team football players.

The relevant information was made public by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine, publishing a document with approved changes in the composition of the national football teams for 2024.

Christian Shevchenko was included in the reserve list of the U-19 national team. Former Dnipro football player Dmytro Mykhailenko is appointed as his coach.

Currently, the 17-year-old Ukrainian is playing as part of Watford's youth team in England.

Roman Salenko, the son of former Dynamo Kyiv player Oleh Salenko, who currently plays for Dynamo U-19, was also included in the reserve list of the U-17 youth national team, which, as it turned out, was headed by Yurii Moroz.

In addition, an interesting fact is that the Ministry's decree lists Christian's date of birth as January 13, 2006, despite the fact that he was born on November 10, 2006.

As previously reported, on January 25, Shevchenko was elected the new president of the UAF. He was the only candidate for this position.