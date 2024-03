Share:













The russian football union (RFU) is negotiating with UEFA on the subject of the return of russian teams to European club tournaments and in the national team format.

This was stated by the representative of the RFU, Maksim Mitrofanov, in a comment to the russian mass media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I would like tomorrow to return us to the European Cups, but it is impossible. I expect that UEFA will make this decision as soon as possible. Whatever year I expect, it must be based on when UEFA makes this decision. We have a conversation with them on the subject: "Colleagues, allow us to the nearest reasonable cycle of selection," Mitrofanov said.

He also noted that russia is considering the possibility of moving from the European to the Asian football zone. So, if the RFU joins the Asian Football Confederation in the near future, this could become a stepping stone for access to selection for the 2026 World Cup.

But the russians currently do not want to try this option, because for this they will have to voluntarily withdraw from UEFA, but there is no guarantee that FIFA will allow the russian national team to participate in the selection for the World Cup through the Asian selection.

"It's not a fact that we would be accepted in Asia. This process is determined by a whole series of procedures. When starting one procedure for entering Asia, you need to start another one - leaving Europe. But there is also FIFA, which did not cancel the removal," complained the russian football functionary.

As known, from 2022, the russian national football team is continuing to play only control matches, and the clubs of the aggressor country are banned from participating in the European Cups.

As previously reported, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine released a statement condemning russia for trying to create its own alternative to the Olympic Games and reminding that the Kremlin uses sports for propaganda.