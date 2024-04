Share:













Great Britain is preparing the next package of aid to Ukraine, which will include air defense systems.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this in his Telegram channel, talking about a meeting with the Chancellor of the Exchequer of Great Britain Jeremy Hunt, who is on a visit to Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We appreciate Britain's support in the defense sector. I noted the effectiveness of British military aid and expressed gratitude for the preparation of the next package, which will include air defense systems. This is extremely important for the protection of Ukrainians," he said.

During the meeting, Shmyhal thanked Britain for its leadership positions in many aspects of supporting Ukraine, in particular for financial assistance and sanctions against russia, for supporting the idea of confiscating russian assets.

The Prime Minister also reported that he and Hunt talked about Ukraine's needs for energy equipment.

"Gas turbine installations and mobile boiler houses will help decentralize the system and make it less vulnerable to russian strikes," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 23, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, announced that Ukraine is negotiating to provide the country with four batteries of Patriot air defense systems. The United States and the countries that own the weapons are participating in the negotiations.

In February, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 10 Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems could radically change the situation at the front.

On April 19, during a video address to the participants of the extraordinary meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council, Zelenskyy said that for the defense of Ukraine, seven more Patriot systems or similar air defense systems are urgently needed - this is the minimum number that will save the lives of citizens and really change the situation.