Great Britain is considering giving Ukraine the DragonFire laser system capable of shooting down enemy drones and missiles.

This was reported by The Telegraph on Friday, April 12, with reference to Defense Minister Grant Shapps.

The publication writes that the revolutionary weapon will be on warships of the Royal Navy by 2027, but it may be used in Ukraine even earlier, as the military accelerates the use of "advanced" technologies.

"I absolutely believe that what we're doing here is very special and at a level that other countries are unlikely to replicate because it's so advanced," Shapps said.

Shapps said the UK is working to see if it can send prototypes of these weapons to Ukraine sooner, even if they are not 100% finished. The weapon is invisible and silent because the wavelength of light is about one micron, which is invisible to the human eye and close to the infrared spectrum of light.

DragonFire moves at the speed of light and its range is still classified. It instantly turns metal surfaces into 3000C plasma and can burn through sheet metal, fuselage and weapons in seconds.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 8, 2022, the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain announced the first test of the DragonFire long-range laser weapon.

On January 19, Great Britain tested the DragonFire laser weapon of classified range.

On March 12, the British Ministry of Defense showed a video of the latest laser weapon DragonFire.