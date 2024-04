Share:













Copied



Ukraine and the United States are conducting negotiations on the provision of four batteries of Patriot air defense systems to the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the countries that possess these weapons.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, told about this on the air of the national telethon United News.

According to him, it is about four specific batteries, and the United States and the countries that own the weapons participate in the negotiations. Kuleba called the acceleration of decisions the main task.

"These decisions will be made, I have no doubt about it. And this is a positive result for Ukraine," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Defense of Germany announced that Germany will immediately transfer another Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine to repel russian airstrikes.

In the meantime, Scholz hopes that NATO countries will find six more Patriot systems for Ukraine.

Sweden may transfer the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. This was stated by Defense Minister Pal Jonson before the meeting of the heads of foreign affairs and defense ministries of the EU countries in Luxembourg.