EIB will provide EUR 560 million to Ukraine in 2024 - Shmyhal

The European Investment Bank will provide EUR 560 million to Ukraine in 2024.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This year, Ukraine will receive EUR 560 million for projects in energy, transport infrastructure, housing restoration, as well as for projects that will support our economic recovery and Ukrainian business," he said.

Shmyhal said that he signed a corresponding memorandum with the head of the EIB, Nadia Calviño.

"We plan to accelerate work on current projects and focus on preparing new EIB investments in critical public and private initiatives," he said.

According to the prime minister, the memorandum will contribute to the rapid recovery of Ukraine and bring the country closer to the European Union.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March Shmyhal said that the EIB was considering a loan of about EUR 100 million in support of hydropower in Ukraine.