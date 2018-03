Poroshenko, German Chancellor Merkel Discuss Situation In Luhansk And Steps Toward Deployment Of UN Peacekeeping Mission In Donbas

Politics

Merkel's CDU/CSU Wins German Parliamentary Elections With 33% Of Vote, Social Democratic Party - 20.5%, Alternative for Germany - 12.6%

Politics

Germany, France Demand Immediate Seizure Of Fire In Donbas

Politics

Merkel, Putin Advocating Speediest Resumption Of Normandy Format Foreign Affairs Ministries Negotiations

Politics

Merkel Concerned About Situation On Separation Line In Donbas

Politics

Poroshenko Will Pay Official Visit To Germany On January 30

Politics

Poroshenko And Merkel Agreed To Hold Meeting Of ‘Normandy Quartet’ Foreign Ministers In Late November

Politics

Poroshenko And Merkel Note Deteriorating Security Situation In Donbas

Politics

Obama Hopes Trump To Support Prolongation Of Sanctions Against Russia