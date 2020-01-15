Ukraine Identifies 3 Areas For Disengagement Of Forces In Donbas, Will Propose Additional Ceasefire Measures At TCG – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has identified three areas for disengagement of military forces and hardware in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and intends to propose additional measures for a complete and comprehensive ceasefire at the first meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in the Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) in 2020.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s press service announced this after a telephone conversation between Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The president of Ukraine and the federal chancellor of Germany discussed the situation in the Donbas... The president of Ukraine expressed concern about the failure to comply with agreements aimed at ensuring a real regime of ‘complete silence’ in the Donbas. According to the head of state, Ukraine will actively work to promote additional measures for a complete and comprehensive ceasefire during the Trilateral Contact Group’s next consultations in Minsk on January 16. Zelenskyy said that Ukraine has already identified three additional areas for disengagement of forces and hardware," the press service said.

Zelenskyy thanked Merkel for her support for peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine, including her active participation in the organization of a summit of the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Germany, France, and Russia) in Paris on December 9.

According to him, an agreement on return of some of the Ukrainian citizens held in Russia was reached thanks to the talks that were held at the Normandy Format summit.

“Unfortunately, we were not able to free everyone, but we returned 76 people. We are very grateful to you for participating in this process,” he said.

According to Zelenskyy, the list of the next batch of prisoners to be freed is already being compiled.

In addition, Zelenskyy expressed concern that representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross are being denied access to people detained illegally in the non-government-controlled territories.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Merkel has said that it is necessary to increase investment in Ukraine’s gas transmission system (GTS) to make it more competitive.