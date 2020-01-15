subscribe to newsletter
23.8 24.2
25.75 26.85
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Asks Germany For Help In Bringing Those Responsible For UIA Plane Crash In Iran To Justice
15 January 2020, Wednesday, 18:19 28
Politics 2020-01-16T15:45:09+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Asks Germany For Help In Bringing Those Responsible For UIA Plane Crash In Iran To Justice

Zelenskyy Asks Germany For Help In Bringing Those Responsible For UIA Plane Crash In Iran To Justice

Даша Зубкова
President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Germany, plane crash, UIA, UIA plane crash, Iran, Angela Merkel

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Germany to provide political assistance in bringing those responsible for the crash of a passenger airplane operated by Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) in Tehran (Iran) on January 8 to justice and ensuring payment of compensation to the families of the victims of the crash and the airline.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday.

The Chancellor expressed condolences over the crash of the Ukrainian passenger airplane.

Zelenskyy thanked Merkel for her words of support and Germany’s willingness to work together to ensure open and impartial investigation of the tragedy.

Zelenskyy also told Merkel that a team of Ukrainian specialists began working at the site of the crash from the first day.

The head of state said he expected an effective investigation of the tragedy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 200,000 to the families of the Ukrainian citizens killed in the UIA plane crash in Iran within one week.

Больше новостей о: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Germany plane crash UIA UIA plane crash Iran Angela Merkel

Zelenskyy Decides To Recall Draft Constitutional Amendments On Decentralization From Rada
Rada To Legalize Gambling Business
News
Law On Introduction Of Register Of Paedophiles Takes Effect 13:24
Law Introducing Fine Of Up To UAH 85,000 For Piano Voting By MPs Takes Effect 13:20
Rada Adopts Law On Secondary Education With 3 Models Of Ukrainian Language Studies For National Minorities 13:13
Rada To Legalize Gambling Business 13:07
Zelenskyy Decides To Recall Draft Constitutional Amendments On Decentralization From Rada 13:03
more news
Naftogaz Will Pay 1% Of Gazprom’s USD 2.9 Billion As Bonus To Own Leadership 13:30
Ukrainians Will Have To Pay EUR 7 Every 3 Years For Permission To Enter EU From 2021 19:03
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Poroshenko 13:36
All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation – UIA 19:08
Businessman Kurchenko Asking Supreme Court To Cancel Introduction Of Sanctions Against Him 13:34
more news
Court Urges NACB To Open Case Upon Alleged Appropriation Of Public Funds By Poroshenko 13:36
Ukrainians Will Have To Pay EUR 7 Every 3 Years For Permission To Enter EU From 2021 19:03
All Passengers And Crew Of Passenger Airliner Downed In Iran Were Insured, Airline Will Not Pay Compensation – UIA 19:08
Prystaiko Will Coordinate Efforts On Investigation Into UIA Plane Crash In Iran With Britain, Canada, Sweden And Afghanistan In London On January 15-16 13:18
Rada To Abolish Attorney’s Monopoly 18:47
more news
Law Introducing Fine Of Up To UAH 85,000 For Piano Voting By MPs Takes Effect
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok