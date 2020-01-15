Zelenskyy Asks Germany For Help In Bringing Those Responsible For UIA Plane Crash In Iran To Justice

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Germany to provide political assistance in bringing those responsible for the crash of a passenger airplane operated by Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) in Tehran (Iran) on January 8 to justice and ensuring payment of compensation to the families of the victims of the crash and the airline.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday.

The Chancellor expressed condolences over the crash of the Ukrainian passenger airplane.

Zelenskyy thanked Merkel for her words of support and Germany’s willingness to work together to ensure open and impartial investigation of the tragedy.

Zelenskyy also told Merkel that a team of Ukrainian specialists began working at the site of the crash from the first day.

The head of state said he expected an effective investigation of the tragedy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers will pay UAH 200,000 to the families of the Ukrainian citizens killed in the UIA plane crash in Iran within one week.