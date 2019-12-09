subscribe to newsletter
  • Normandy Four Continue Meeting As Part Of Working Dinner After Zelenskyy And Putin Negotiations
09 December 2019, Monday, 23:22 43
Politics 2019-12-10T07:15:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Normandy Four Continue Meeting As Part Of Working Dinner After Zelenskyy And Putin Negotiations

Normandy Four Continue Meeting As Part Of Working Dinner After Zelenskyy And Putin Negotiations

Даша Зубкова
Normandy Format, Normandy meeting, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron

The leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France), after bilateral negotiations between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, continued the meeting in a quadripartite format as part of a working dinner.

The Office of the President announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Vladimir Putin has ended. Now the negotiations have returned to the quartet format as part of the working dinner," the statement reads.

Before the quadripartite summit, Zelenskyy and Putin met separately with Merkel and separately with Macron.

Negotiations in the Normandy Format took about two and a half hours, after which they broke for a bilateral meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin, which lasted more than an hour.

So far, no other details have been officially reported on the progress and outcome of the Normandy Summit.

After a working dinner, the Normandy Four should give a press conference to the media.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the summit, Zelenskyy planned to raise the question of an alternative plan to transfer to Ukraine control over an uncontrolled section of the state border with Russia in Donbas, different from that provided in the Minsk Agreements.

Zelenskyy also admitted a discussion with Putin in Paris on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine, but without any connection with Donbas issues.

Больше новостей о: Normandy Format Normandy meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel Emmanuel Macron

