The Office of the President of Ukraine’s head Andrii Yermak has announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron in the near future.

Yermak made the announcement in a video comment that the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine provided to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"I think that a videoconference or talks between the three countries – Germany, France, and Ukraine – will take place very soon," he said.

According to Yermak, he is personally in constant consultations with “partners in the ‘Normandy Format.’"

"Consultations with our partners in the ‘Normandy Format’ take place every week, several times a week. Last week, I spoke with representatives of France and Germany two or three times," he said.

He described Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent telephone conversation with Merkel and Macron as "negotiations among three countries."

“It has the same relation to the ‘Normandy Format’ as a meeting of any three countries today to discuss their issues. Yes, they indeed discussed Donbas issues…" Yermak said.

He confirmed that preparations for trilateral talks between Zelenskyy, Merkel, and Macron are underway.

At the same time, he did not comment on the possibility of negotiations within the framework of the "Normandy Format."

"A normal process of consultations is taking place. Difficult and complicated negotiations, but they are continuing because Ukraine has a principled position: we must achieve peace, end the war, and return all our lands and people. We will not stop until we achieve a result," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Office of the President of Ukraine believes that Merkel and Macron can discuss the situation in the Donbass with Putin but no decisions should be made without Ukraine.

