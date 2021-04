Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have discussed the escalation of the situation in the Donbas.

This was announced in a statement on the website of the president of Russia, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The president of Russia and the chancellor of Germany expressed concern over the escalation of tensions in southeastern Ukraine during an exchange of views on the settlement of Ukraine’s internal crisis. Vladimir Putin drew attention to the provocative actions of Kyiv, which has recently been escalating the situation on the contact line deliberately," the statement said, citing a telephone conversation between Putin and Merkel.

Putin called for establishment of direct dialogue between the Ukrainian authorities and representatives of the non-government-controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and legalization of the special status of the Donbas.

The two leaders confirmed their desire to continue the close coordination of the efforts by Russia and Germany, including within the framework of the "Normandy Format," through their political advisers and foreign ministries.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the Syrian problem, the state of affairs in Libya, and the situation in the Balkans. The situation involving Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny was also touched upon after the German chancellor expressed interest.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Putin, Merkel, and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in the Donbas on March 31.

The Office of the President of Ukraine later said that the leaders of Germany and France could discuss the situation in the Donbas with Putin but no decisions should be made without Ukraine.

The Office of the President of Ukraine’s head Andrii Yermak has announced that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will hold talks with Merkel and Macron soon.

