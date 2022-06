German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that the policy of ex-German Chancellor Angela Merkel towards Russia cannot be called erroneous, since attempts to negotiate peacefully are not wrong. However, dependence on energy resources of the Russian Federation has become a serious problem for Germany. Scholz is quoted by Welt.

So, Scholz believes that an attempt at reconciliation cannot be mistaken.

"An attempt at reconciliation can never be wrong, nor can an attempt to get along peacefully. I see myself next to my predecessor," Scholz says.

He also supported Merkel's position in 2008 to oppose the process of Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

"Any country wishing to join the Alliance must meet the criteria for joining NATO. Ukraine's accession to NATO was not on the agenda. Everyone knew about this, including the President of Russia, by the way. Therefore, it is absurd that Putin justified his attack on Ukraine, including the fact that at some point Ukraine may suddenly be there," Scholz said.

However, Scholz noted that Merkel's economic policy was indeed wrong.

"We have concentrated our energy supply in Russia too much without building the necessary infrastructure to quickly change course if the worst happens," the German Chancellor said.

Meanwhile, the German Ministry of Economy said that national efforts are needed to independence from gas from the Russian Federation.