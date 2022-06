German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen rules out that former German Chancellor Angela Merkel could mediate talks between Russia and Ukraine. She said this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It seems to me that it is possible that Angela Merkel will play an active role now. She, as for me, retired as a politician. She has now spoken (to the press) for the first time since her chancellorship, but it doesn’t seem to me that she wants to actively take part (in politics) again. If you want my opinion - I don't think (that her mediation is possible)," the Ambassador said.

Merkel, in an interview with Redaktions Netzwerk Deutschland (RND), did not rule out that she could act as a mediator in a peaceful settlement of Russia's war in Ukraine, while she noted that this issue is not raised today.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in mid-May, the head of the Russian negotiating delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said that Russia was ready to continue the dialogue, but the negotiations were frozen at the initiative of Ukraine.

David Arakhamia, the chairman of the Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada and head of the negotiating delegation with Russia, predicts the resumption of negotiations with Russia at the end of August after Ukraine's counter-offensive.