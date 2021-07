Zelenskyy Expects Merkel And Biden To Agree On Guarantees To Ukraine In Form Of Long-Term Low-Cost Gas Supplie

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Joe Biden will agree on guarantees to Ukraine in the case of the launch of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline, which will include uninterrupted gas supplies over the next 10-15 years at an affordable price and compensation.

He announced this to journalists at the Ukraine 30 forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy said he was generally pleased with yesterday's meeting with Merkel.

At the same time, he noted that they have different views on the Nord Stream-2 project.

At the same time, Zelenskyy believes that he has provided many arguments for Merkel and Biden to discuss the threats from the launch of the project and the security guarantees for Ukraine if it is put into operation.

"We receive USD 2 billion annually for transit. If we are talking about Ukraine's green course, where we are going, then partly for all this we take this money. To actually switch to the result of renewable energy in Ukraine, I think we need 10-15 years. That is, our people must be provided for this time. For 10-15 years we must be sure that we will have normal gas supplies. In addition, the price of gas ... Who will compensate for this? Therefore, there are many questions," he explained.

Zelenskyy expects that after the meeting between Merkel and Biden on July 15, Ukraine will receive a unified position on security guarantees.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy believes that Russia should be pressured to hold a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Format (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France), and one of the topics at it should be Nord Stream-2 and guarantees to Ukraine in case of its launch.

