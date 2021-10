Russia Does Not Confirm Readiness For Normandy Four Foreign Ministers Meeting – Kuleba

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba notes that there is still no confirmation from the Russian Federation of its readiness for a meeting of Normandy Four foreign ministers.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The minister recalled that in his latest phone conversation with President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin promised to hold a Normandy Four meeting.

Kuleba said he is ready for the meeting as well as the foreign ministers of France and Germany.

Kuleba has called on his Russian colleague to agree for a Normandy Four foreign ministers meeting.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, leaders of the Normandy Four – President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to hold a Normandy Four foreign ministers meeting in the coming weeks.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources