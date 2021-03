Presidential Office Considers It Normal For Merkel And Macron To Discuss Situation In Donbas With Putin But Ex

The Office of the President believes that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron can discuss the situation in Donbas with Russian President Vladimir Putin, but no decisions should be made without Ukraine.

Press Secretary of the President Yuliya Mendel announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Leaders of other countries can mention and express their positions on the situation in a particular region or in a particular country. Just as the leaders of France, Germany and the Russian Federation discussed a broad agenda, including the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the situation in the Middle East, relations between the European Union and Russia. Among other things, they mentioned the situation in Donbas," she said.

According to her, it would be strange if the war in Donbas dropped out of the international agenda, especially in the negotiations where the Russian side takes part.

At the same time, she added that the Office of the President clearly adheres to the position that no decisions on Ukraine can be made without Ukraine.

"Ukraine continues negotiations with all countries of the Normandy Format at different levels, and no decisions regarding Ukraine without Ukraine's participation can not and will not be made," Mendel emphasized.

She recalled that Germany and France, as well as the European Union as a whole, have established themselves as reliable partners of Ukraine, supporting sanctions against Russia for the invasion of Donbas and for the occupation of Crimea, and also noting that Russia is a participant, not a mediator, in the war in Donbas.

"This position is very valuable for Ukraine. We will use all the opportunities and platforms to move towards peace, which is our unconditional value," Mendel said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 26, Zelenskyy announced talks with Putin, Merkel and Macron over the escalation in Donbas, but so far they have not taken place.

