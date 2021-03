President Volodymyr Zelenskyy states he intends to hold separate meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron if the joint meeting of leaders of the countries in the Normandy format (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, France) is delayed.

He announced this to journalists at the Ukraine 30 forum, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In any case, a Normandy meeting is being prepared. It should be. I will say from myself, and I have already told our Western partners, that if there is no meeting in the Normandy format, then I will find a format when I meet with each of these leaders of the Normandy Four. If, as they say, the mountain does not go to Mohammed - it's okay, I will meet with each of them individually. It will not work to constantly postpone the solution of this important issue," he said.

The meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Format took place on December 9, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, upon the expiration of the term allotted for negotiations with Russia on Donbas, Zelenskyy decided to continue negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and not proceed to the announced plan B, since the negotiations yielded results in a year.

