Zelenskyy Discusses Implementation Of Normandy Summit Agreements With Merkel

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, during which he discussed the implementation of the agreements that were reached during the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France) that took place in Paris on December 9, 2019.

The presidential press service announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a telephone conversation with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel. The parties discussed the implementation of the agreements that were reached during the Normandy Format meeting in Paris on December 9, 2019," the statement said.

Zelenskyy informed Merkel about the current security situation in the Donbas, and the German chancellor expressed concern about ceasefire violations by illegal armed groups.

"The interlocutors discussed the issues of identification of three additional areas for disengagement of forces and hardware on the contact line in the Donbas and expressed the hope that progress will be made on this issue at the next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group in Minsk on February 12. The president of Ukraine again stressed the need for international humanitarian organizations, particularly the International Committee of the Red Cross, to be granted unhindered access to detainees in the non-government-controlled territory of Ukraine," the statement said.

During the telephone conversation, Zelenskyy and Merkel also discussed the need to maintain the European Union’s personal sanctions on former high-ranking Ukrainian officials suspected of misusing state funds and committing crimes during the Revolution of Dignity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Normandy Four agreed in December 2019 to hold their next meeting in April 2020.