Zelenskyy And Merkel Did Not Discuss Topics Mentioned In Promulgated Verbatim Record Of Talk With Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not discussed with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel the topics mentioned in the promulgated phone conversation he had with President of the United States Donald Trump on July 25.

The President of Ukraine said this at the Thursday press-marathon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President noted he did not discuss return of the Russian Federation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), extension of the Nord Stream-2 neither with Merkel nor with President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 25, the White House published verbatim record of a phone conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy.