subscribe to newsletter
24.7 25.15
26.9 27.6
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy And Merkel Did Not Discuss Topics Mentioned In Promulgated Verbatim Record Of Talk With Trump
10 October 2019, Thursday, 18:11 17
Politics 2019-10-11T03:30:05+03:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy And Merkel Did Not Discuss Topics Mentioned In Promulgated Verbatim Record Of Talk With Trump

Zelenskyy And Merkel Did Not Discuss Topics Mentioned In Promulgated Verbatim Record Of Talk With Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not discussed with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel the topics mentioned in the promulgated phone conversation he had with President of the United States Donald Trump on July 25.

The President of Ukraine said this at the Thursday press-marathon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The President noted he did not discuss return of the Russian Federation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), extension of the Nord Stream-2 neither with Merkel nor with President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 25, the White House published verbatim record of a phone conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy.

Больше новостей о: USA President Germany Donald Trump Angela Merkel Volodymyr Zelenskyy press marathon presidential press marathon

Archive
News
Bohdan Himself Will Resign Voluntarily If He Violates Law – Zelenskyy 20:06
Zelenskyy Breaks Lukashenko’s World Record For Duration Of Press Conferences – National Register Of Records Expert 20:03
No Proposals To Exchange Donbas For Crimea – Zelenskyy 19:16
Zelenskyy To Dismiss SBU Head Bakanov If There Is Evidence Of Communication Between Him And Ex-Chief Military Prosecutor Matios 19:12
U.S. Law Enforcement Arrest Facilitators Of Trump-Ukraine Talks Parnas And Fruman 19:08
more news
Anti-Corruption Court Orders NACB To Open Case Against Klitschko On Suspicion Of Theft Of Funds During Reconstruction Of Kyiv’s Shuliavka Bridge 18:21
Zelenskyy To Hold Press Marathon On October 10 17:49
If Ukraine initiates the case against the Bidens, then it will become an enemy of both sides in the United States, - Lutsenko 11:45 Video
Gazprom Could Begin Supplying Gas To Industrial Customers In Ukraine In 2020 – Kobolev 17:57
Cabinet Press Service Retracts Announcement Of Approval Of Kucher As Kharkiv Region Governor 18:31
more news
September Inflation 0.7% 17:54
Zelenskyy Dismisses Kharkiv Governor Svitlychna, To Appoint Kucher Instead 14:06
Police Detain Man Who Announced Preparation For Zelenskyy’s Assassination In Kryvyi Rih 14:13
SBI Not Preparing Suspicion To Poroshenko 14:15
SBI Opens Case Upon Non-Declaration Of Property By Poroshenko 14:03
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok