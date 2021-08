Zelenskyy Will Reward Merkel With Freedom Order During Her Visit To Ukraine August 22

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will reward Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel with Freedom Order during her visit to Ukraine on August 22.

That follows from a statement posted on the official website of the German Chancellor, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Freedom Order is the highest order of Ukraine for foreigners and stateless persons.

Chancellor Merkel will meet and hold negotiations with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Merkel will visit the Russian Federation on August 20 before her meeting with Zelenskyy in Ukraine.

