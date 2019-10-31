subscribe to newsletter
24.65 25.05
27.25 27.8
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy And Merkel Discuss Normandy Format Meeting
31 October 2019, Thursday, 13:20 12
Politics 2019-10-31T19:50:20+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy And Merkel Discuss Normandy Format Meeting

Zelenskyy And Merkel Discuss Normandy Format Meeting

President, Normandy Format, merkel, Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

During a phone conversation with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed a meeting in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy told Merkel about the security situation in Donbas.

He noted the importance of Germany's support for Ukraine.

Merkel welcomed the progress in separation of forces in Zolote.

The politicians also discussed prospects of separation of forces near Petrovske.

Besides, Merkel and Zelenskyy talked about the transit of the Russian gas via Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy hopes that the meeting with the leaders of the Normandy Format will take place in November.

Больше новостей о: President Normandy Format merkel Angela Merkel German Chancellor Volodymyr Zelenskyy Zelenskyy

Archive
News
Law Enforcers Detain SFGCU Ex-Head Vovchuk In Lithuania 18:22
Bohdan Considers Nefedov Inefficient Customs Service Head And Confirmed Consultations With Ex-First Deputy Prime Minister Khoroshkovskyi 18:19
Ukraine Has Implemented 6 Of 7 Venice Commission Recommendations On Education Law - Zelenskyy Tells Ukraine-NATO Commission 18:14
Rada Re-Criminalizes Illegal Enrichment 18:10
NATO Allocates EUR 40 Million Assistance To Ukraine 18:06
more news
The State must guarantee equal conditions for all players of the construction materials market, - the entrepreneur 10:31
Rada Ratifies Ukraine-U.S. Agreement On FATCA 18:24
Zelenskyy Lists Four Elements For Reintegration Of Donbas And Crimea 12:59
Denmark Issues Permit For Construction Of Nord Stream-2 Gas Pipeline 17:45
Health Ministry Did Not Distribute Diphtheria Antitoxin To Kyiv In 2018-2019 17:41
more news
PGO Dismisses Case Upon Alleged Abuse By NACB Detectives During Investigation Into Corruption In Defense Sector 13:26
Rada Renames Pereyaslav-Khmelnytskyi Of Kyiv Region For Pereyaslav 18:01
Rada Ratifies Ukraine-U.S. Agreement On FATCA 18:24
Zelenskyy And Merkel Discuss Normandy Format Meeting 13:20
Ex-Health Minister Bohatyriova Allowed To Freely Leave Ukraine – Lawyer 12:49
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok