Zelenskyy And Merkel Discuss Normandy Format Meeting

During a phone conversation with Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed a meeting in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France).

Press service of the Ukrainian President has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Zelenskyy told Merkel about the security situation in Donbas.

He noted the importance of Germany's support for Ukraine.

Merkel welcomed the progress in separation of forces in Zolote.

The politicians also discussed prospects of separation of forces near Petrovske.

Besides, Merkel and Zelenskyy talked about the transit of the Russian gas via Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy hopes that the meeting with the leaders of the Normandy Format will take place in November.