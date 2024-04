Share:













Ukraine has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in long-range drones that can search for and hit distant targets. The best of the models is able to cover 3,000 km and reach russian Siberia.

The Economist reported this on Thursday, April 18.

According to the publication, now about six companies are engaged in the manufacture of drones in Ukraine.

"The best of the new models has a range of 3,000km, able to reach Siberia. Born out of necessity—the West has been reluctant to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons—the programme has disrupted much of Russia’s oil and military infrastructure. But the White House is not happy. It is pushing the Ukrainians to stop the strikes,” the material says.

One of the manufacturers of long-range drones claims that privately some American representatives say that Ukrainians continue to make drones. Moreover, one of the manufacturers predicted the expansion of the Ukrainian drone program in the coming months: "Russia is scorching Ukrainian earth. It’s time we did the same to European Russia," The Economist quotes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian drones covered a distance of 1,200 kilometers to defeat the production of Shahed drones and the TANECO oil refinery in russian Tatarstan.

Ukrainian drone strikes on russian refineries began a new stage of the war.

According to Bloomberg, attacks by Ukrainian drones on russian refineries have damaged more than 10% of production capacity.