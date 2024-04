Ukraine has right to strike military targets outside its borders - Stoltenberg

Ukraine, as a country defending itself against aggression, has the right to strike at "legitimate military targets" outside its borders.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated this during a meeting with Finnish President Alexander Stubb at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, European Pravda reports.

Stoltenberg recalled that the russian federation attacked Ukraine, grossly violating international law, and Ukraine has the right to self-defense enshrined in the UN Charter.

"And we have the right to help Ukraine defend the right to self-defense without involving NATO members in the conflict. And Ukraine has the right to self-defense, in particular, to strike legitimate military targets outside Ukraine in order to defend itself," he added.

Recall that earlier Stoltenberg said that the delay of the United States Congress in helping Ukraine directly affects the situation on the battlefield.

Meanwhile, the United States reiterated that Ukraine could become a member of NATO only after the end of the war.