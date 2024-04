Strikes on oil refineries and military facilities in russia necessary to continue pressure on putin - NSDC

Ukraine's strikes deep into russia on oil refineries and military facilities are part of a strategy aimed at putting pressure on dictator vladimir putin.

This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Lytvynenko in a comment to The Economist.

"Firstly, it limits his room for maneuver, and secondly, it helps to convince the russian society and elites that the continuation of the war is more expensive than its cessation," Lytvynenko said.

The Secretary of the NSDC emphasized that, unlike russia, Ukraine does not strike civilian objects. Only warships and aircraft, as well as oil infrastructure, are under attack by the Defense Forces.

"One strike on an airfield can damage 7, 10, 15 planes. Each one costs more than USD 30 million. We can do an operation for less than USD 2 million. It's fantastically cost-effective," he added.

It will be recalled that Lytvynenko previously stated that any territorial concessions for the sake of peace do not make sense - the aggressor country of the russian federation will regroup and attack again in a few years.