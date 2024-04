Lithuania reminds US how it bombed Germany's 'civilian' refineries during World War II

Share:













Copied



Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis has responded to U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander, who called russian refineries a "civilian infrastructure."

Gabrielius posted the corresponding message on his page on X (formerly Twitter).

The head of the Lithuanian foreign ministry published an archival photo showing the American bomber B-24 Liberator in the sky over one of the cities of Germany during World War II.

“In WWII the Allies bombed Nazi Germany's oil depots as a high priority military target. That's the tweet,” Gabrielius wrote.

In this way, he responded to a recent statement by Wallander, who on April 10 said that russian oil refining facilities are "civilian facilities."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Republican Senator Austin Scott asked Wallander why the U.S. Department of Defense and the administration of President Joe Biden are dissatisfied with Ukraine's attacks on russian refineries, when the russians carry out the same attacks on Ukraine.

Wallander's response can be seen in the video.

We also reported that U.S. Defense Minister Lloyd Austin criticized Ukraine's attacks on russian refineries, saying that these strikes threaten the global energy situation.

Recall that earlier a number of Western media reported, citing their own sources, that the United States privately asked Ukraine not to attack russian refineries.